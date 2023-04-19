The new summer look? Jack Link's new 'Jargo Shorts' come with year's pass to all National Parks

The stylish new shorts will come complete with a year-long pass to all U.S. National Parks and pockets full of jerky.

MINONG, Wis. — Need more room in your pants to store your meat? This may be your lucky day, Jack Link's is coming out with a special line of "Jargo Shorts" with over 20 pockets to carry their famous meat snacks.

Selling for $63, the new fashion trend is meant to help celebrate both Earth Day and National Parks week, but the offer includes much more than just the shorts themselves.

In addition to the "jerkified" shorts, the deal also includes an assortment of Jack Link's meat products to fill all of the extra pockets, including the brand's original beef jerky, pork tender bites, beef steak, beef and cheese combos and more.

To cap it all off, buyers will also receive a one-year-long pass to all National Parks in the U.S., which Jack Link's says is an $80 value.

The company describes the limited-edition shorts as "custom-made cotton twill khakis with a belted and buttoned waisted band and a zipper fly", complete with 20 pockets for optimum meat storage.

The shorts can be purchased online at jacklinks.com, and are set to go on sale on April 30. The company says a "meat concierge" will reach out customers after placing their order for sizing information and other instructions.

The company did give a warning that wearing the shorts may "elicit extreme jealousy" from others, and may take up to eight weeks to arrive.

Whether you're a beef jerky fan, a staunch supporter of cargo shorts, are looking for a chance to explore America's National Parks or some combination of the three, this unique new promotion could be for you.