Oh Give Me a Home: Police find bison in Belton

According to the police, the animal was safely contained.

BELTON, Texas — Where the Buffalo Roam: Police officers in Belton met a rather unusual suspect the morning of Oct. 25, a bison.

The burly bovine was reportedly found in a field near IH-35 and Penelope St. According to Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer, the bison had been penned up at a local veterinarian's office on east 6th Ave.

Police say that cowboys on horseback were dispatched to the scene to corral the animal. According to Romer, the bison took off when the cowboys tried to capture it, running to the I-14 frontage road and into some brush near the Tractor Supply.

With the help of dogs and two tranquilizers, the cowboys were able to rope the bison and safely move it into a trailer. The bison has now reportedly been returned to the veterinarian, who will return the animal to its owner.

The bison is reportedly doing well, and as of yet Belton PD has not charged it with any crimes.