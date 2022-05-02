Police: Drunk driver blames GPS for driving down stairs outside police station

"She said she was following her GPS instructions but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level," the department wrote on Facebook.

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman accused of driving drunk reportedly blamed her GPS after she was caught driving down a flight of stairs outside a police station over the weekend.

According to the Portland Police Department in Maine, the 26-year-old driver drove through the police department garage, across the pedestrian plaza, then tried to drive down the stairs, but got stuck on April 30.

"She said she was following her GPS instructions but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level," the department wrote on Facebook.

The woman was issued a summons for an OUI, or operating under the influence, commonly known as a DUI, or driving under the influence.

"We are fortunate that she didn't strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage. Please don't drink and drive," the department wrote.

