SAN JOSE, Calif — It was a matter of pride. Caelie Wilkes received the most beautiful little plant as a gift, and she was determined to take excellent care of it. The succulent was full, and it’s coloring was spectacular, so Wilkes watered it meticulously and made sure it got just the right amount of light.

She even washed its leaves! She was the perfect plant parent.

That was two years ago.

Last week, Wilkes decided the time had come to give her succulent a new home. She found a gorgeous little vase and pulled her precious plant from its container.

It was resting on a block of Styrofoam. Her perfect succulent was a plastic imposter.

“I feel like these last two years have been a lie,” Wilkes wrote on Facebook.

So, how could she not have noticed, after all this time? Well, that may have a lot to do with the water. Succulents don’t require much of it.

“To be honest, I only watered once a week with not very much water, so the water wasn’t too noticeable,” Wilkes told 10News.

