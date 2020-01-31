The phenomenon known as the "firefall" at California’s Yosemite National Park will soon make its annual appearance.

In mid-February each year, the sun hits the Horsetail Fall at just the right angle to make it appear like hot lava is flowing off the side of the cliff instead of cool water.

The only problem is, the firefall only lasts for a few minutes right at sunset — and it only happens at sunset for a couple weeks out of the year.

The event draws hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors hoping to see it in person. Its popularity has grown even more in recent years due to viral Instagram posts and tweets about it — some argue the experience is almost too popular or crowded now.

When will the firefall happen in 2020?

According to the LA Times, an expert calculates this years firefalls will happen between Feb. 12 and 28 with the best viewing times between 5:28 and 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Editor's note: Portions of this article originally appeared on KHOU.com in Feb. 2017.

