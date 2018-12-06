ORLANDO, Fla.—Flights are delayed for all sorts of reasons, but when one traveler heard it was because of an alligator on the runway he thought it was “very Florida.”

Antony Velardi said his Spirit flight from Washington D.C. to Orlando was briefly delayed Monday morning just for that reason.

“We had just landed from DC area and heading to the gate when the pilot came on and said that we are holding because believe it or not there is an alligator crossing the runway. So, we waited for it to cross and head into the pond,” said Velardi.

Being a Floridian himself, Velardi said he was not surprised by the delay, but it was a perfect welcome to Florida for tourists.

