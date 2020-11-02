TYLER, Texas — Law officials in Louisiana, Atlanta and most recently, Houston are warning people to stay away from a highly potent drug called "gray death." Like the name implies, merely touching the drug can prove deadly.

Gray death often takes the form of concrete, but it can also take the form of a powder or liquid. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it is a varying concoction of fentanyl, heroin, or whatever the dealer has on hand. Typically, it contains several potent opioids.

Officials say it is 10-times more potent than morphine. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency also says great death is 80 to 100 times stronger than heroin. Users can snort, smoke, inject or swallow the drug.

The substance is also made up of carfentanil, which is designed to be a large animal tranquilizer. Experts say micrograms of the drug are extremely deadly. In fact, the amount of gray death equaling to a single grain of rice could contain 1,000 deadly doses. A person could overdose on the drug simply by touching it with gloved hands.

Gray death has been reported in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Louisiana and Texas.

Experts recommend all people should stay far away from gray death and report any use of the drug to law enforcement.