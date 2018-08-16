SAN ANTONIO — One Trinity University student has a mouth-watering dorm room, thanks to Texas fast-food chain Whataburger.

Whataburger says that junior Enrique Alcoreza became a resident assistant at Trinity last year, and decorated his hall with handmade Whataburger signs and logos as a way to welcome students to the school.

Whataburger decided that this year, they would deck out his dorm room as a sign of appreciation to their super fan. The restaurant chain went as far as to specially make items for the dorm space.

Whataburger shared several photos of the tricked-out room, which include a "Whataburger-inspired workspace" and shelves "fully stocked with all the ways to express that all-consuming Whataburger love, to their website. Check out the photos here.

