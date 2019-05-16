SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger -- the beloved Texas-based fast food chain -- has hired banking and investment giant Morgan Stanley to assist in a possible sale, company confirmed Thursday.

“Our company is growing and is always attractive to investors, and we’ve brought in Morgan Stanley to help us explore our options," the company wrote in a statement to the San Antonio Business Journal. "We have always evaluated the opportunities that can accelerate growth and maintain the success of our brand, and we will continue to do so in the future.”

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey spotted at Whataburger in San Angelo

Reuters has reported that the sale could include a minority stake to a financial investor or private equity firm.

Reuters also reported that the chain could be evaluated at more than $6 billion.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM