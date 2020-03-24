When you turn 7, it's a big deal.

The party, the cake; you look forward to it for months.

But for Freya, her party was canceled and she was scared that the day was a bust.

But then...she went outside.

And saw, nearly 80 birthday signs all over the neighborhood, making sure she knew, no one forgot.

She saw them all and then looked to her mom, Maria Huntley, and said, "I feel so special."

Freya's birthday surprise

