'White Lives Matter' sprayed on Arthur Ashe tennis memorial

A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond, Virginia’s, Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words “White Lives Matter.”
Credit: Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Paint covers the base of the Arthur Ashe Monument on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Richmond, Va. The statue of the African American tennis legend has been vandalized with the words “White Lives Matter.” Richmond Police said they were alerted to the vandalism early Wednesday. Police say red paint on the statue itself was already being cleaned off by community members.

Photos show the monument base tagged with white spray paint and the words “white lives matter” as well as the initials “WLM.” Those initials were then later painted over with “BLM.” 

Richmond Police said they were alerted to the vandalism Wednesday morning. Police said they have information on possible suspects. 

The Arthur Ashe monument was dedicated in 1996 to memorialize the Richmond native and counterbalance the string of statues on Memorial Avenue dedicated to Confederate leaders.

