LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging the public to stop feeding bread and crackers to ducks and geese.

In a Facebook message posted Sunday, officials say the excess bread and crackers cause a condition known as Angel Wing syndrome.

The disease causes deformed wing growth which birds can become flightless and unable to defend against predators.

According to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, the damage is irreversible and those affected are rejected from their flocks. They do say young birds have a better chance of reversing the condition if their diet changes.



