The small town of Corsicana has been gaining attention lately thanks to the Netflix hit, Cheer, which chronicles the lives of the Navarro College cheerleaders.

However, Corsicana will soon be thrust back into the spotlight with the movie Fruitcake, starring Will Ferrell and Laura Dern.

The movie will be based on the "true events at Collin Street Bakery" which is headquartered in Corsicana.

According to Deadline, "Fruitcake is the true story of Sandy and Kay Jenkins, a seemingly upstanding middle-class couple, who achieved the American dream after Sandy used his job as an accountant to embezzle $17 million from Collin Street Bakery, the world-famous fruitcake company based in Corsicana."

Ferrell will play Sandy and Dern will play Kay.

In September 2015, Sandy was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Kay was given five years probation and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

The movie, directed by Max Winkler, is set to start shooting in early 2020. Page Six reports Ferrell has already set up shop in Corsicana.