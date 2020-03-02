WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is evacuating residents at an apartment complex near State Highway 45 because of a fire on Sunday evening. 

WCSO tweeted that the fire happened at 7711 O'Connor Drive just before 5:40 p.m.

Police advised locals to avoid the area and expect traffic delays. 

Williamson County officials told KVUE 10 apartments were affected, building No. 1 is considered a total loss and the Red Cross is being contacted.

WilCo officials said no injuries have been reported.

