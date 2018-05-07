A man who said he and his family witnessed an attack at the Whataburger at Thousand Oaks and Nacogdoches Wednesday evening claims that it may have been instigated by racist remarks.

A video of the incident that was posted to Facebook Wednesday evening quickly went viral, garnering more than 2 million views in a matter of hours. In the video, a man can be witnessed throwing a drink at a teen and ripping his 'Make America Great Again' hat off before yelling some expletives and heading out the door of the fast-food restaurant.

According to the post, that has since been removed, the incident was unprovoked. But the witness, who has asked to remain anonymous, told KENS 5 they saw the three teens involved in the video joking about 'hanging blacks' and killing off minorities before the attack occurred.

The man who spoke to KENS 5 requested anonymity after he said his family was receiving death threats for speaking out about what they reportedly witnessed. He said he did not see the attack, but he did see an altercation inside of the Whataburger before deciding to leave with his family as things got heated.

"They were talking about for the Fourth of July hanging black people from trees that that would be the perfect party. Hopefully, with Donald Trump within the next few years, we can celebrate a white country, a real country without blacks. Maybe we can deport them to Africa," the witness claimed.

The witness tells KENS 5 the teens mentioned that they wished the movie The Purge was real, but only against African Americans and Latinos. "They said they wanted it to be legal for white people to kill any other race for the Fourth of July," the witness claimed.

He also claimed during the conversation another man in the restaurant asked the group of teens to stop making such comments. That's when he said he cut dinner short and had his family leave the restaurant before things escalated.

The witness said that despite what he alleged to have witnessed, the attack was still out of line. "I tried not to listen to their comments. I didn't think it would get to the point where an older man would address kids," the witness tells KENS 5.

