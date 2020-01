CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special lady turned 100 years old Thursday and chose to celebrate the milestone by volunteering with patients at Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice.

Theresa Gonzalez said staying out of trouble is one of the reasons she has been able to reach 100 years, and to this day she still volunteers with the hospital -- usually one day a week on Sundays to help with mass.

A big congratulations to Theresa from KIII-TV!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: