WACO, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a woman on one count of murder. Shawn Deylnn Olsen confessed in November to fatally slashing her husband's wrist days after what police thought was failed double suicide, according to arrest records.

Officers were searching for James Olsen after he never showed up for a court appearance.

Police said James' ankle monitor was tracked to a home in the 1800 block of Majestic Dr.

When officers arrived, they saw a note on the back door saying to contact police. Deputies forced their way into the home where they found James and wife, Shawn Olsen, severely wounded.

James was pronounced dead at the scene with deep cuts on his wrists. Shawn was still alive and taken to Hillcrest Hospital.

An arrest affidavit said Olsen told police in an interview she used a straight razor to cut her husband's wrist. She also told police she cut him twice because she missed the "artery" in his wrist.

