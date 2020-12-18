Woman killed Thursday night in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 45-year-old Killeen woman was shot and killed Thursday night. Police say it happened at about 9:15 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of S. 10th Street. The victim has been identified as Tonya Denise Dixon.
Police say Dixon was shot several times. The officers who found her started performing life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. Dixon was pronounced dead nearly two hours later at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. An autopsy has been ordered.
Police are asking anyone with information about her death to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All information can be kept confidential and anonymous. Tips could result in a $1,000 reward.