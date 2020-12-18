Woman killed Thursday night in Killeen

Police are putting up a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person behind the death of a 45-year-old woman

KILLEEN, Texas — A 45-year-old Killeen woman was shot and killed Thursday night. Police say it happened at about 9:15 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of S. 10th Street. The victim has been identified as Tonya Denise Dixon.

Police say Dixon was shot several times. The officers who found her started performing life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. Dixon was pronounced dead nearly two hours later at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. An autopsy has been ordered.