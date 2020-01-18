SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County woman says a dog showed up at her home as she pulled into her driveway on January 3. She says the dog had no tags and was covered in ticks, but was friendly.

Alexis Barnes attempted to reach Smith County Animal Control shortly before it closed for the weekend.

However, Barnes says she was put on hold for a while and when she tried calling back, she was told the shelter was closed.

"What would they recommend that I do? Do I just leave the dog to run amok?" Barnes said.

Her husband reached out on Tuesday, January 7 to have the dog picked up by animal control, but were told because they sheltered the dog over the weekend the dog is now theirs.

The Smith County Animal Control ordinance defines, an "owner" as "a person, or persons; who harbor shelter, keep, manage, possess, or has any interest in any dog."

"If you cannot find the owner or find any kind of resource for the animal and you decide to care for it, you feed it you water it, you provide shelter for that animal, now it's yours," said Le'kisha Stinecipher, the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor.

Alexis says she doesn't understand how she would have known all of this, especially after making multiple attempts to contact animal control.

"Am I supposed to just leave it at large and hope and pray that it doesn't get ran over or that it doesn't attack one of my horses?" Barnes said.

The ordinance says "if there is an identifiable owner of the dog, then the owner must pay all applicable fines fees and costs."

However, if there isn't an identifiable owner, you're supposed to restrain the animal.

A new ordinance is being proposed at the end of this month to county officials.

If the new one passes the shelter will be able to work with people no matter the time of day.

"We can more or less work with the individuals if they locate the dog within that 72 hours, we'll be able to bring it in," said Stinecipher said.

If you or someone you know run into a similar situation, you can reach animal control after hours at 903-566-6600.

She is potty trained, leash and kennel trained, good with kids and other dogs. She doesn't bite, isn't aggressive, loves to cuddle, doesn't bark, but they cant keep her. They have 2 dogs and a 1 year old baby already in our small house. You can adopt her for free, they just don't want to see her put down, she deserves a good home and to be loved. Anyone looking for a new companion?

If you're interested in adopting this puppy, send us a direct message.on Facebook.

