With Facebook services down, the internet did what it does best: Memes

TEMPLE, Texas — The internet went into a frenzy Monday morning when most of the world realized that their Facebook services, which include popular apps like Instagram and WhatsApp were down.

Users were faced with frozen feeds, disappearing content and slow loading.

The website Downdetector, which tracks submitted problem reports for websites, apps and social media noted that issues started to spike dramatically after about 9 a.m. Eastern. According to Downdetector, 80% of issues noted were with the websites themselves, while 9% were with apps and 11% were tied to server connection issues.

Even during times of chaos, the internet finds a way to make joke. Here are some of the best memes we've seen so far:

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook eliminated.



Only Twitter made it to the second game. pic.twitter.com/YpnTHZh0iL — trey 😌 (@honest_papi) October 4, 2021

Me after switching between my wifi and data only to realise that instagram and facebook are down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/QOC3ZCqBni — #5 (@S_11v4) October 4, 2021

Instagram and Facebook users trying to navigate Twitter pic.twitter.com/AETk0xpGA4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2021

everyone on their way to Twitter when Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram are down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/n8fug2rtmB — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) October 4, 2021

Two hours later, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook still down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/D0AmhN7uc5 — Kashif Sayyed (@thekashifsayyed) October 4, 2021

What are y'all doing since you can't be looking up your ex on Instagram? We're eating a Patty Melt — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) October 4, 2021

And of course, can't forget Twitter itself:

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021