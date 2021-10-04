With Facebook services down, the internet did what it does best: Memes

TEMPLE, Texas — The internet went into a frenzy Monday morning when most of the world realized that their Facebook services, which include popular apps like Instagram and WhatsApp were down.
Users were faced with frozen feeds, disappearing content and slow loading.
The website Downdetector, which tracks submitted problem reports for websites, apps and social media noted that issues started to spike dramatically after about 9 a.m. Eastern. According to Downdetector, 80% of issues noted were with the websites themselves, while 9% were with apps and 11% were tied to server connection issues.
Even during times of chaos, the internet finds a way to make joke. Here are some of the best memes we've seen so far:
And of course, can't forget Twitter itself:
Some major corporations joined in on the laugh, even Instagram and WhatsApp.