'Hold on dad, those are the sirens': San Antonio's Jewish community 'praying for peace' as Israel-Hamas war escalates

Hundreds came together in SA on Monday night to lift up prayers for the wounded, captured and killed overseas. Security at local synagogues will also be ramped up.

SAN ANTONIO — Weekend festivities and prayer observed by San Antonio's Jewish community were tarnished by death and destruction thousands of miles away where Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel.

Winslow Swart was in a synagogue when news broke about the sudden escalation of a long-running conflict. According to authorities, at least 900 Israeli citizens have been killed as of Monday. In Gaza, hundreds more have been killed in retaliatory strikes by Israeli military. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

The U.S. State Department indicated 11 Americans have also died as a result of the unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas, labeled by the U.S. and many other nations as a terrorist organization.

“We’ve experienced the greatest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust,” Swart said. “Obviously, we’re immediately concerned about our family and all our extended family, which is the entire people. So, it put a real damper on our festivities because our hearts are with them right now.”

Swart has been keeping in touch with loved ones who live in Israel, although at times that's been difficult.

“This is something you never want to hear as a parent, as a grandparent: 'Oh, hold on dad, those are the sirens. We have to go to the bomb shelter now. I’ll call you back.' It brings home the reality of the situation,” Swart said.

Nammie Ichilov serves as president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio. He said his sister and her family have hunkered down in a bunker.

As for Ichilov’s mother, she’s homebound, but safe.

“She is a stalwart of having seen many inaction taken against Jews," he said. "But at 83, she just said, 'Listen, this is where I live, this is where I am and I’m staying.'”

A show of solidarity, thousands of miles away

On Monday night, hundreds came together at Temple Beth-El just north of downtown to lift up prayers for the wounded, captured and killed.

Ichilov says more than 10,000 Jews are living in San Antonio, adding they are all impacted by the war.

“We have members in the community who have family members who have been identified as hostages," he said. "We have members in the community who have loved ones who have passed. We have members in the community who have family in hospitals.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KENS 5 the city stands with Israel.

"We stand in solidarity in particular with the Jewish community as they see loved ones lost against the atrocities committed by terrorists over the weekend," said Nirenberg. "We stand with Israel and we pray for peace."

Patrols will also be increased at local synagogues, according to Police Chief William McManus.

"We figured at some point the narrative would change; we just never could have imagined the narrative would change within 24 hours," said Ichilov. “While civilians were being dragged into a hostage situation, where someone could actually suggest that they were deserving of that experience... that’s just a difficult emotional challenge.”

Ichilov says it's not just Israelis who are being terrorized, but Palestinians as well.