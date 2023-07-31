6 News to host Taking Care of Teachers Supply Drive in August!

On Aug. 10 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., 6 News be in Waco, Temple and Killeen to meet you and gather your school supply donations for teachers in need!

TEMPLE, Texas — KCEN 6 News is making sure teachers have what they need for their classrooms this year, with our Taking Care of Teachers Supply Drive, sponsored by Greg May Honda.

On Aug. 10 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., we will be at three locations -- Waco, Temple & Killeen -- working to fill up cars with supplies for teachers in need!

Many teachers have a hard time gathering everything they need to successfully educate our kids. So, let’s help them out, so they don’t go without this school year!

Below, you will find information about the supplies you could donate as well as the locations of where we will be!

Supply Drive Locations & School Supply Lists

Killeen

201 S. 28th Street Killeen TX 76541

Killeen ISD 2023-2024 School Supply List for all grades

Temple

Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd St., Temple, TX 76501

Temple ISD 2023-2024 School Supply List for all grades

Waco