BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team scored the game's first 13 points and then stretched out the lead from there as the Cru rolled to an 82-48 victory over Schreiner University Thursday in Belton. UMHB continues the best start of the program's NCAA Division III era by improving to 11-0. The Mountaineers drop to 0-10 on the season with the loss.

The Cru had four different players score in the opening minutes while building that 13-0 advantage. Schreiner finally scored 5:40 into the opening quarter but never got closer than 15-4 as UMHB opened up a 22-11 lead after the first quarter. The Cru held Schreiner to eight points in the second period on the way to a 43-19 halftime lead. That advantage would stay over 20 points the rest of the way as UMHB cruised to the victory.

Hannah Holt led a balanced Cru scoring attack with 14 points. Kendall Rollins added 13 more despite neither player spending more than 16 minutes on the court. D'Ashiah Williams had a career-high 11 points off the bench and 14 players scored for UMHB. The Cru out rebounded Schreiner 45-37 and shot 43 percent from the field as a team. UMHB also forced 26 turnovers while giving the ball away just 10 times.

Kendall Dyal and Miranda Vallejo scored 11 points apiece to lead the Mountaineers. Schreiner shot just 31 percent from the field and only shot six free-throws in the contest.

The UMHB women will get a nine-day break from games before returning to action with a 7 pm home game against Austin College on December 29th. The Cru resumes American Southwest Conference play with road games at Belhaven and Louisiana College after the new year.

