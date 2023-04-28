1st and Forever | The story behind a Friday Night Light's proposal

Toby Foreman dropped to a knee during our Game of the Week trophy presentation last September for a memorable television moment

BELTON, Texas — Friday nights in Texas are often memorable.

Between nail-biter endings, impressive performances and clutch wins, there is never a shortage of things to talk about.

But no one could have predicted what happened in September 2022 when Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman did something the audience watching at home will never forget.

"On Monday, I realized we were gonna be the game of the week on multiple channels so I just thought that was going to be a good time to propose," Foreman said. "When I told you, I think that's the first thing you said, 'are you serious?' And I said 'yeah this is gonna happen.'”

Foreman called earlier in the week, asking if he could propose during our FNL Game of the Week trophy presentation if the Grey Wolves beat Lake Belton.

The Grey Wolves were down 26-14 at half, but fate was on their side.

"Once we got the ball back with a chance to go down and win it, there was no part of my body that thought we were gonna lose that game," Foreman said.

He ran a run-play inside the 10-yard line with seven seconds remaining and no timeouts left. They scored and went on to win 34-33.

"I was sitting by Dina and Greg, his [Toby's] best friend," Erika Rose, Toby's now fiancée said. "They were just like, we gotta win this game, I was just like what is so important about the game.”

She quickly found out. After pulling off a massive comeback, Foreman got a better win during the postgame when he dropped to a knee.

“When he said are we live, I'm like, why are we live," Rose asked.

It was an audible she never saw coming. Foreman had rehearsed the question since Monday.

"Does my girlfriend Erika wanna be my wife Erika?"

The players behind him erupted and Rose was blown away. She said based on how much they travel, she always assumed it would be a beach proposal, but never this.

The video was quickly shared to social media and went viral.

“Before I could even call my family everyone was like, I already know," she said. "I'm like how?”

The clip was shared on SportsCenter, making Foreman relieved she said yes.

“I know I would have had way more views if it would have been a no, I’d have been world wide viral," he said.

As they look to lock down a June 2024 wedding, they both look back fondly on the night they became the future Mr. and Mrs. Foreman.

“I just look at that video often," Rose said. "I do. I make videos on top of videos of that video.”