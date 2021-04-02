x
Next 2 Baylor men's basketball games postponed

Baylor's next two men's basketball games were postponed, the school and Big 12 Conference announced Thursday.
Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, March 2, 2020. Baylor's prospects for this season improved exponentially when top scorers Jared Butler (16.0 points per game) and senior guard MaCio Teague (13.9 ppg) both decided to return after considering early entry in the NBA draft. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

WACO, Texas — Baylor's next two men's basketball games have been postponed.

The announcement came from the school and Big 12 Conference on Thursday.

Saturday's game at home against TCU and trip to No. 9 Oklahoma next Wednesday will be rescheduled, according to the Big 12.

In addition to several non-conference games canceled, this is the fourth conference game Baylor has had postponed (Dec. 13 vs. Texas, Jan. 12 vs. West Virginia, Feb. 6 vs. TCU, Feb. 10 at Oklahoma). Of those, only Baylor's home game against West Virginia has been rescheduled (now 4 p.m. C.T. Feb. 18th).

Baylor is 17-0, tying the best start in program history, after Tuesday night's 83-69 win at No. 6 Texas and is ranked second, nationally.

The Bears are now next scheduled to play No. 13 Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Feb. 13th in Waco.

