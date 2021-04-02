Next 2 Baylor men's basketball games postponed

Baylor's next two men's basketball games were postponed, the school and Big 12 Conference announced Thursday.

WACO, Texas — Baylor's next two men's basketball games have been postponed.

The announcement came from the school and Big 12 Conference on Thursday.

Saturday's game at home against TCU and trip to No. 9 Oklahoma next Wednesday will be rescheduled, according to the Big 12.

In addition to several non-conference games canceled, this is the fourth conference game Baylor has had postponed (Dec. 13 vs. Texas, Jan. 12 vs. West Virginia, Feb. 6 vs. TCU, Feb. 10 at Oklahoma). Of those, only Baylor's home game against West Virginia has been rescheduled (now 4 p.m. C.T. Feb. 18th).

Baylor is 17-0, tying the best start in program history, after Tuesday night's 83-69 win at No. 6 Texas and is ranked second, nationally.