WACO, Texas — Two Baylor players were chosen in the All-Big 12 honors, according to a news release Monday.
Baylor's NaLyssa Smith was selected as the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year, earning the award for the second consecutive year.
Smith becomes the first player to win back-to-back Player of the Year honors in the Big 12 since Brittney Griner's three straight selections from 2011-13.
Jordan Lewis (Baylor) was picked as the league's Newcomer of the Year.
Lewis, an Alabama transfer, averages 11.8 points and 5.3 assists with a 2.32 assist-to-turnover ratio. She set the NCAA career record with 160 games played. This marks the third consecutive season a Baylor player has won or shared the Newcomer of the Year award after DiJonai Carrington won the award in 2021 and Te'a Cooper shared honors in 2020.
The All-Big 12 honors were chosen by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.
Also on KCENTV.com: