Baylor's NaLyssa Smith was selected as the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year, earning the award for the second consecutive year.



Smith becomes the first player to win back-to-back Player of the Year honors in the Big 12 since Brittney Griner's three straight selections from 2011-13.



Jordan Lewis (Baylor) was picked as the league's Newcomer of the Year.



Lewis, an Alabama transfer, averages 11.8 points and 5.3 assists with a 2.32 assist-to-turnover ratio. She set the NCAA career record with 160 games played. This marks the third consecutive season a Baylor player has won or shared the Newcomer of the Year award after DiJonai Carrington won the award in 2021 and Te'a Cooper shared honors in 2020.



The All-Big 12 honors were chosen by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.