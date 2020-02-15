WACO, Texas — If you like scoring, this is not the game for you.

No. 1 Baylor hosts West Virginia in its first meeting with the Mountaineers this season at 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Ferrell Center in Waco.

This is a game between two of the country's elite defenses, with KenPom ranking WVU second in adjusted defense and Baylor fourth.

"First one to 30 wins," Baylor coach Scott Drew joked Friday. "Some of their defensive outputs have been so impressive. Their game against Kansas, it was two of the top five defenses going at it, that's why making open shots is really important.

"Making free throws is important, getting transition baskets is important because there's not going to be a lot of easy things that happen for you."

The Bears boast a defense which got the program its first win at Allen Fieldhose, held Texas to its lowest offensive output in the Shaka Smart era and then held Texas to its lowest scoring output at home in 37 years.

Meanwhile, Baylor's offense is scoring an average of 71.6 points per game, 65.9 in Big 12 play, trailing West Virginia in that category. The Mountaineers are scoring 71.8 and 68.3, respectively.

But, KenPom ranks Baylor's offense 22nd, well ahead of WVU's 65th ranking.

With an almost-40-minute press, the artist formerly known as "Press Virginia" is dangerous against the Bears on Saturday.

"With a press like that, there's a lot of opportunities for easy buckets," Drew said. "But there's also a lot of opportunities for turnovers."

