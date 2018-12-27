Eight years ago, Baylor was in Houston taking on Illinois in the Texas Bowl. The Bears were young and loaded with a lot of talent. Despite a 38-14 loss, no one would of guessed the type of impact that particular team would make for years to come.

"Yeah that was the one that got it started for Baylor, it really was," said John Morris, Voice of the Bears.

Throughout its history, Baylor's football program was known for being the one team you could beat on a yearly basis. After years of losing seasons, a group of players transformed a once doormat program and ushered in a new era of Baylor football.

"That was our first bowl game in 16 years had been since 1994," Morris said. "Then to be bowl eligible that year in 2010, Baylor fans were just really excited so they bought up a lot of tickets really quick and it was a great crowd, great atmosphere, it was a great Baylor turnout at the stadium."

Byron Landor was a senior defensive back on a team that featured future NFL stars Robert Griffin III, Kendall Wright, Josh Gordon and Terrance Williams. Landor says the groundwork was laid years in advance, helping take a team and its fans to places they could only dream of.

"This bowl game isn't just about our team and the team we currently have, it's about the past," said Landor. "It's about all of those players who put in the effort, who did all the recruiting trips to recruit players in that even though you are not here, these players are here as the result of some of the things you've done."

From that point, better recruits were signed and Baylor started winning more games, on route to seven straight bowl appearances.

"That was the one that got it going and then Baylor kept moving up from there," said Morris. "Next year was the Alamo Bowl and then out to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl and it just kept getting bigger and bigger from there."

The feeling of winning once again, helped bring a new level of confidence to a football program that was now trending up.

"That's what was brought to the program is that the ability to regardless of where we are and how much we are down, regardless of what the score is, regardless of how much time is left, we have a chance to win," Landor said. "That's the biggest thing when it comes to a successful program is just when you don't panic when the pressure is on because you know how to win so you go out and do it."

Baylor and Vanderbilt will kick off tonight at 8pm on ESPN.

