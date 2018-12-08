The Academy Bumblebees had a great off season and have a brand new head coach patrolling the sidelines.

Defensive Coordinator Paul Williams takes over the reigns from Mike Nichols.

The Bees missed out on the playoffs a year ago, but return ten lettermen, including five starters on each side of the football.

The UIL made some changes to their district, but these Bees are confident that they could still be playing come mid-November.

“We inherited two good teams. Again, in my book, we're one of the top teams to compete with. It's going to come down to us doing the little things right and execution on the game field,” Paul Williams said.

Academy will open their season on Thursday, August 30th, against Rogers at UMHB.

