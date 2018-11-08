There is a new Bell leading the way for the China Spring Cougars this season.

Longtime head coach Mark Bell retired after 21 seasons at the helm and passed the torch to his son Brian. This is Brian Bell's first head coaching job and his Cougars are in an extremely tough district. There are only five teams but they all made playoff runs in 2017. La Vega, Stephenville, Brownwood and Gatesville will all be fighting China Spring for that district crown.

The Cougars have a strong running game led by Erik Hart and some experience on the offensive line, but they are extremely young. They might even be starting a freshman at quarterback which is pretty unheard of at China Spring.

Brian Bell sees his team's youth as an advantage.

"We are a young team, our leaders are our older guys obviously. Overall young, but I think it's good because they're going to come with effort and challenge the older guys and practice hard. Sometimes thats a good thing because the future is bright...the expectation within, there's no excuse not to be the best we can be right now so young is a good thing,” Bell said.

China Spring opens up the season at Lorena on August 31.

