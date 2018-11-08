Last season, Copperas Cove went 5-6, losing in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Since then longtime head coach Jack Welch has retired and Jack Alvarez has taken over.

Alvarez turned Ennis into a powerhouse, winning the class 5A DII state championship in 2014.

He inherits a young team that has a lot of potential, led by one of the top running backs in the state, Shontez Simmons.

Alvarez talked about what he hopes his team's identity could be this season.

“When I see people look at Copperas Cove and they see us trot out, the brand I want to portray is just a team that plays with great effort, a great effort and is physically and mentally tough. If they see that, that’s the best identity I could think of, “ Alvarez said.

Cove opens the season againt Nuevo Leon Mexico on August 31st.

