Delbert Kelm brings back a lot of fire power from a team that went 11-3 and advanced to the Class 2A regional finals.

Every year, you can pencil in a 10-win season and a deep trip in the playoffs.

Crawford is once again, picked to finish second in district 7-2A DI, behind De Leon.

They return 14 letterman, half of which are starters that were named to the all-district team last season.

Coach Kelm says the biggest strength of his team is relying on their tradition and just being consistent.

