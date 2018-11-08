The La Vega Pirates will be a bit of a different looking team in 2018.

Longtime head coach Willie Williams has retired and handed over the reigns to his defensive coordinator Don Hyd. This his Hyde's first head coaching job but he's been at La Vega since 2006 so the players are very familiar with him.

La Vega is coming off of a 14-1 season that ended in the state semifinals.

Not only will there be a new coach on the sideline, there will also be a new quarterback. Jamal Williams was a four-year starter for the Pirates and he's off at UMHB.

Coach Hyde said he's got a couple of guys fighting to replace one of the most winningest quarterbacks in Texas high school football history.

"Well that's our biggest spot right now is replacing Jamal. It's hard to replace a kid that played 50-something games for you at quarterback. We spent four years without anybody getting any other reps back there behind center. So getting a quarterback is going to be huge for us. We got three kids working there and the best one is going to play. I don't anticipate us being any different than what we have been in the past. Were going to be fast, effective and get after you,” Hyde said.

La Vega opens the season at home against Median Valley on August 31.

© 2018 KCEN