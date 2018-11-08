Lorena made it to the area round of the playoffs last season but that wasn't good enough for them.

They had to overcome some injuries early in the season and by the third week they were already on their fourth quarterback. This year they expect to be back in the playoffs but hope to be the No. 1 seed.

They'll be a younger squad this season but plenty of the young guys saw a good amount of playing time in 2017.

Head Coach Ray Biles says his players know what it takes to get out there and win.

"Well one thing is that they're not that removed, they've been around it two years ago. When you're around winning then you understand what needs to happen and the commitment level and all of that so I mean these seniors understand exactly what happened they know what went wrong last year. They've seen a district championship and they've seen a third place finish in district so they've been around both of those two spots,” Ray Biles said.

Lorena opens the season at home against China Spring.

