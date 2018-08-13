Salado — The Salado Eagles enter 2018 coming off their second-best season ever.

After a 12-2 record and a run to the 4A-Div. II Quarterfinals against West Orange-Stark, they're aiming to get back. But to do that, they'll have to replace leaders from a senior-heavy team in 2017.

Salado returns five starters on each side of the ball. Guys the Eagles will turn to include linebacker Tate Harvey and defensive end Tommie Barker.

"We did good last year, but it's a whole new season," Barker said. "We're fresh. That happened, but we gotta work hard on what we are now."

The Eagles' district is similar to recent years: Fairfield, Lorena, Mexia, Robinson and Connally remain but Madisonville joins the group.

"I think a lot of people's expectations are a little low," Harvey said. "But I think we all know what we need to do to do what we want to do and have a successful season."

Salado Eagles 2018 Schedule

Fri. Aug. 31 - vs. Troy @ UMHB

Fri. Sept. 7 - @ Academy

Thurs. Sept. 13 - vs. Austin Travis @ House Park

Fri. Sept. 21 - vs. Taylor

Fri. Sept. 28 - vs. Connally

Fri. Oct. 5 - @ Robinson

Fri. Oct. 19 - vs. Lorena

Fri. Oct. 26 - @ Madisonville

Fri. Nov. 2 - vs. Mexia

Fri. Nov. 9 - @ Fairfield

© 2018 KCEN