The West Trojans are coming off of a successful season that ended in a regional semifinal appearance and they expect to make it even further in 2018.

West will lean on the leadership of quarterback Nathan Gerik who is a big time dual threat star for the Trojans. He rushed and passed for over 1,000 yards each last season and scored a total of 34 touchdowns.

As for the defense, the Trojans lost eight seniors so there will be a lot of new faces on that side of the ball.

West has made it three rounds deep in the playoffs two out of the last three years and

head coach David Woodard says that experience should give them an advantage in 2018.

"I think we got a lot of experience in some key spots and the biggest thing is the kids now know what it takes to get there. They have those expectations that it's not just about making the playoffs, it’s about getting in there and playing awhile and succeeding. These guys have that as a goal and they're excited about the year and looking forward to what we can accomplish,” Woodard said.

West opens up the season at Hillsboro.

