RIESEL, Texas — There's a new sheriff in town at Riesel as Keith Stifflemire takes over for Robert Little.

The Indians are poised to make another deep run in the post season after reaching the Class 2A regional semifinals.

"It's tremendous and you know one thing a lot of people over look is if you got three playoff games," said Stifflemire. "That means you will have a third of the season that you work that someone else was sitting home that playoffs is tremendous. The longer the run, the bigger the season you have and that means the more experience you got coming back."

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine has picked Riesel to finish 2nd behind Bosqueville in District 8-2A, Division I.