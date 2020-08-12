2020 Central Texas High School Football Playoff Schedule | 6A Bi-district, small-school semifinals

TEMPLE, Texas — Week 16 of the Texas High School Football season in 2020 means it is finally playoff time for every remaining team. The 5A-6A playoffs begin this week and three area large schools are in.
Meanwhile, for area 2A-4A schools, it is state semifinal week. This means one more win puts them on the state's biggest stage: AT&T Stadium in Arlington to play for a state title.
The 6 Sports team has compiled every playoff game this week in a list.
Class 6A Div. I Bi-District
Harker Heights vs. No. 2 Duncanville
7 p.m. Thursday at Duncanville's Panther Stadium
Shoemaker vs. No. 11 DeSoto
7 p.m. Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen
Class 6A Div. II Bi-District
Temple vs. Waxahachie
7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple's Wildcat Stadium
Class 2A Div. I State Semifinal
No. 7 Crawford vs. No. 3 Post
7 p.m. Thursday at Brownwood's Gordon Wood Stadium
Class 2A Div. II State Semifinal
No. 1 Mart vs. No. 9 Falls City
7 p.m. Thursday at Pflugerville's The Pfield
TAPPS Div. IV State Championship Game
Bishop Reicher vs. Shiner St. Paul
Noon Saturday at Midway's Panther Stadium in Hewitt
