2020 Central Texas High School Football Playoff Schedule | 6A Bi-district, small-school semifinals

TEMPLE, Texas — Week 16 of the Texas High School Football season in 2020 means it is finally playoff time for every remaining team. The 5A-6A playoffs begin this week and three area large schools are in.

Meanwhile, for area 2A-4A schools, it is state semifinal week. This means one more win puts them on the state's biggest stage: AT&T Stadium in Arlington to play for a state title.

The 6 Sports team has compiled every playoff game this week in a list.

Class 6A Div. I Bi-District

Harker Heights vs. No. 2 Duncanville

7 p.m. Thursday at Duncanville's Panther Stadium

Shoemaker vs. No. 11 DeSoto

7 p.m. Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen

Class 6A Div. II Bi-District

Temple vs. Waxahachie

7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple's Wildcat Stadium

Class 2A Div. I State Semifinal

No. 7 Crawford vs. No. 3 Post

7 p.m. Thursday at Brownwood's Gordon Wood Stadium

Class 2A Div. II State Semifinal

No. 1 Mart vs. No. 9 Falls City

7 p.m. Thursday at Pflugerville's The Pfield

TAPPS Div. IV State Championship Game

Bishop Reicher vs. Shiner St. Paul

Noon Saturday at Midway's Panther Stadium in Hewitt