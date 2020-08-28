x
2020 Friday Night Lights schedule: Week 1

6 Sports has compiled every Central Texas high school football schedule for the 2020 season.

TEMPLE, Texas — As the 2020 Texas High School Football season begins, it marks the beginning of a strange season.

The state's large and TAPPS schools won't start practice until the UIL 1A-4A schools have two games under their belt.

Typically, with four high schools in Killeen ISD, the Central Texas area has a Thursday game every week. But, with the absence of 5A and 6A games until Week 5 and Rogers-Academy moving to home-and-home, there will not be a Thursday game until Sept. 24th this season.

Below, the 6 Sports crew has listed the schedule for Central Texas in case you want to attend a game this week. Most school district will require, however, that you pre-purchase a ticket to enter the stadium.

Friday Night Lights Game of the Week

  • No. 9 Troy vs. Salado - 7:30 p.m. Friday at UMHB's Crusader Stadium

Friday Night Lights Flex Trip of the Week:

  • Teague @ No. 1 Mart - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Cameron Yoe @ Mexia - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 1A

  • Avalon @ Abbott - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Jonesboro @ Coolidge - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 2A

  • Eldorado @ San Saba - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Crawford @ Goldthwaite - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Moody @ Hamilton - 7 p.m. Friday
  • Milano @ Valley Mills - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Axtell @ Granger - 7 p.m. Friday
  • Marlin @ Riesel - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Bruceville-Eddy @ Millsap - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Rosebud-Lott @ Jewett Leon - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Thorndale @ Dawson - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Burton @ Holland - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Normangee @ Bremond - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Bartlett @ Hubbard - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Chilton @ Rice - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 3A

  • Clifton vs. Sanger - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aledo's Bearcat Stadium
  • Academy @ Rogers - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Lorena @ No. 8 Franklin - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • West @ Lexington - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Whitney @ Quinlan Ford - 7 p.m. Friday
  • Groesbeck @ Corsicana Mildred - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • McGregor @ Lake Worth - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • No. 7 Rockdale @ La Grange - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 4A

  • Fort Worth Benbrook @ China Spring - 7 p.m. Friday
  • Robinson @ Taylor - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • Gatesville @ Llano - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • No. 7 Sunnyvale @ Connally - 7:30 p.m. Friday
  • No. 1 La Vega vs. No. 5 Port Lavaca Calhoun - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop's Memorial Stadium
  • Brownwood @ No. 3 Lampasas - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Private Schools

  • Parkview Christian @ Azle Christian - 7 p.m. Friday

