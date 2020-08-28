2020 Friday Night Lights schedule: Week 1

6 Sports has compiled every Central Texas high school football schedule for the 2020 season.

TEMPLE, Texas — As the 2020 Texas High School Football season begins, it marks the beginning of a strange season.

The state's large and TAPPS schools won't start practice until the UIL 1A-4A schools have two games under their belt.

Typically, with four high schools in Killeen ISD, the Central Texas area has a Thursday game every week. But, with the absence of 5A and 6A games until Week 5 and Rogers-Academy moving to home-and-home, there will not be a Thursday game until Sept. 24th this season.

Below, the 6 Sports crew has listed the schedule for Central Texas in case you want to attend a game this week. Most school district will require, however, that you pre-purchase a ticket to enter the stadium.

Friday Night Lights Game of the Week

No. 9 Troy vs. Salado - 7:30 p.m. Friday at UMHB's Crusader Stadium

Friday Night Lights Flex Trip of the Week:

Teague @ No. 1 Mart - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Cameron Yoe @ Mexia - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 1A

Avalon @ Abbott - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Jonesboro @ Coolidge - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 2A

Eldorado @ San Saba - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Crawford @ Goldthwaite - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Moody @ Hamilton - 7 p.m. Friday

Milano @ Valley Mills - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Axtell @ Granger - 7 p.m. Friday

Marlin @ Riesel - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Bruceville-Eddy @ Millsap - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Rosebud-Lott @ Jewett Leon - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thorndale @ Dawson - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Burton @ Holland - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Normangee @ Bremond - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Bartlett @ Hubbard - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Chilton @ Rice - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 3A

Clifton vs. Sanger - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aledo's Bearcat Stadium

Academy @ Rogers - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Lorena @ No. 8 Franklin - 7:30 p.m. Friday

West @ Lexington - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Whitney @ Quinlan Ford - 7 p.m. Friday

Groesbeck @ Corsicana Mildred - 7:30 p.m. Friday

McGregor @ Lake Worth - 7:30 p.m. Friday

No. 7 Rockdale @ La Grange - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 4A

Fort Worth Benbrook @ China Spring - 7 p.m. Friday

Robinson @ Taylor - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Gatesville @ Llano - 7:30 p.m. Friday

No. 7 Sunnyvale @ Connally - 7:30 p.m. Friday

No. 1 La Vega vs. No. 5 Port Lavaca Calhoun - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop's Memorial Stadium

Brownwood @ No. 3 Lampasas - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Private Schools