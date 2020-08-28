2020 Friday Night Lights schedule: Week 1

TEMPLE, Texas — As the 2020 Texas High School Football season begins, it marks the beginning of a strange season.
The state's large and TAPPS schools won't start practice until the UIL 1A-4A schools have two games under their belt.
Typically, with four high schools in Killeen ISD, the Central Texas area has a Thursday game every week. But, with the absence of 5A and 6A games until Week 5 and Rogers-Academy moving to home-and-home, there will not be a Thursday game until Sept. 24th this season.
Below, the 6 Sports crew has listed the schedule for Central Texas in case you want to attend a game this week. Most school district will require, however, that you pre-purchase a ticket to enter the stadium.
Friday Night Lights Game of the Week
- No. 9 Troy vs. Salado - 7:30 p.m. Friday at UMHB's Crusader Stadium
Friday Night Lights Flex Trip of the Week:
- Teague @ No. 1 Mart - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Cameron Yoe @ Mexia - 7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 1A
- Avalon @ Abbott - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Jonesboro @ Coolidge - 7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
- Eldorado @ San Saba - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Crawford @ Goldthwaite - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Moody @ Hamilton - 7 p.m. Friday
- Milano @ Valley Mills - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Axtell @ Granger - 7 p.m. Friday
- Marlin @ Riesel - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Bruceville-Eddy @ Millsap - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Rosebud-Lott @ Jewett Leon - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Thorndale @ Dawson - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Burton @ Holland - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Normangee @ Bremond - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Bartlett @ Hubbard - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Chilton @ Rice - 7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
- Clifton vs. Sanger - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aledo's Bearcat Stadium
- Academy @ Rogers - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Lorena @ No. 8 Franklin - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- West @ Lexington - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Whitney @ Quinlan Ford - 7 p.m. Friday
- Groesbeck @ Corsicana Mildred - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- McGregor @ Lake Worth - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- No. 7 Rockdale @ La Grange - 7:30 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
- Fort Worth Benbrook @ China Spring - 7 p.m. Friday
- Robinson @ Taylor - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Gatesville @ Llano - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- No. 7 Sunnyvale @ Connally - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- No. 1 La Vega vs. No. 5 Port Lavaca Calhoun - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop's Memorial Stadium
- Brownwood @ No. 3 Lampasas - 7:30 p.m. Friday
Private Schools
- Parkview Christian @ Azle Christian - 7 p.m. Friday