2020 Friday Night Lights schedule: Week 3

6 Sports has compiled a list of every game this week involving a team from Central Texas.

TEMPLE, Texas — As the state's large schools and the largest group of private schools begin practicing, the UIL 1A-4A schools are on to Week 3.

Typically, with four high schools in Killeen ISD, the Central Texas area has a Thursday game every week. But, with the absence of 5A and 6A games until Week 5, there will not be another Thursday game until Sept. 24th this season.

Below, the 6 Sports crew has listed the schedule for Central Texas in case you want to attend a game this week. Most school district will require, however, that you pre-purchase a ticket to enter the stadium.

Friday Night Lights Game of the Week:

Valley Mills @ Marlin - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Friday Night Lights Flex Trip of the Week:

Johnson City @ Holland - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Groesbeck @ Academy - 7:30 p.m. Friday

1A

Abbott @ Covington - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Jonesboro @ Johnson County Sports Association - 7 p.m. Friday

2A

Olney @ Goldthwaite - 7 p.m. Friday

Palmer @ Bosqueville - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Crawford @ Axtell - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Hico @ Hamilton - 7 p.m. Friday

Florence @ Bruceville-Eddy - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Rosebud-Lott vs. Waco Texas Wind - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reicher Catholic H.S.'s J.J. Kearns Stadium

No. 10 Thorndale @ Centerville - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Hubbard @ Moody - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Milano @ No. 10 Bremond - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Normangee @ Chilton - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Bartlett @ Meridian - 7:30 p.m. Friday

No. 1 Mart vs. Anahuac - 2 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville H.S.'s Mustang Stadium

3A

Clifton @ Maypearl - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Riesel vs. Clyde - 7 p.m. Friday at Hico's Tiger Stadium

Whitney @ Rogers - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Cameron Yoe @ No. 9 Franklin - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Teague @ Madisonville - 7:30 p.m. Friday

West @ Blooming Grove - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Jarrell @ McGregor - 7:30 p.m. Friday

No. 6 Rockdale @ Lexington - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Troy @ Robinson - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Lorena @ Gatesville - 7:30 p.m. Friday

4A

Mexia @ Navasota - 7:30 p.m. Friday

China Spring @ Brownwood - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Stephenville @ Salado - 7:30 p.m. Friday

Springtown @ No. 7 Connally - 7 p.m. Friday

No. 2 La Vega vs. No. 7 Corpus Christi Calallen - 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Marcos H.S.'s Toyota Rattler Stadium

No. 4 Wimberley @ No. 3 Lampasas - 7:30 p.m. Friday

TCAF