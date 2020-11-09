2020 Friday Night Lights schedule: Week 3

TEMPLE, Texas — As the state's large schools and the largest group of private schools begin practicing, the UIL 1A-4A schools are on to Week 3.
Typically, with four high schools in Killeen ISD, the Central Texas area has a Thursday game every week. But, with the absence of 5A and 6A games until Week 5, there will not be another Thursday game until Sept. 24th this season.
Below, the 6 Sports crew has listed the schedule for Central Texas in case you want to attend a game this week. Most school district will require, however, that you pre-purchase a ticket to enter the stadium.
Friday Night Lights Game of the Week:
- Valley Mills @ Marlin - 7:30 p.m. Friday
Friday Night Lights Flex Trip of the Week:
- Johnson City @ Holland - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Groesbeck @ Academy - 7:30 p.m. Friday
1A
- Abbott @ Covington - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Jonesboro @ Johnson County Sports Association - 7 p.m. Friday
2A
- Olney @ Goldthwaite - 7 p.m. Friday
- Palmer @ Bosqueville - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Crawford @ Axtell - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Hico @ Hamilton - 7 p.m. Friday
- Florence @ Bruceville-Eddy - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Rosebud-Lott vs. Waco Texas Wind - 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reicher Catholic H.S.'s J.J. Kearns Stadium
- No. 10 Thorndale @ Centerville - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Hubbard @ Moody - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Milano @ No. 10 Bremond - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Normangee @ Chilton - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Bartlett @ Meridian - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- No. 1 Mart vs. Anahuac - 2 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville H.S.'s Mustang Stadium
3A
- Clifton @ Maypearl - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Riesel vs. Clyde - 7 p.m. Friday at Hico's Tiger Stadium
- Whitney @ Rogers - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Cameron Yoe @ No. 9 Franklin - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Teague @ Madisonville - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- West @ Blooming Grove - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Jarrell @ McGregor - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- No. 6 Rockdale @ Lexington - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Troy @ Robinson - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Lorena @ Gatesville - 7:30 p.m. Friday
4A
- Troy @ Robinson - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Lorena @ Gatesville - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Mexia @ Navasota - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- China Spring @ Brownwood - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Stephenville @ Salado - 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Springtown @ No. 7 Connally - 7 p.m. Friday
- No. 2 La Vega vs. No. 7 Corpus Christi Calallen - 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Marcos H.S.'s Toyota Rattler Stadium
- No. 4 Wimberley @ No. 3 Lampasas - 7:30 p.m. Friday
TCAF
- Aquilla @ Parkview Christian - 7:30 p.m. Friday