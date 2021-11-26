2021 Central Texas High School Football playoff info: Regional Finals

TEMPLE, Texas — The fourth round of the 2021 Texas High School Football season has arrived, meaning UIL 11-man teams are now just two wins from Arlington.
For our state's private schools, it's championship week and one Central Texas school is looking to hoist the state's biggest prize.
Below, 6 News has gathered all the playoff information you need for the fourth round.
Class 4A Div. II Region III Final
China Spring vs. West Orange-Stark
TBD
Class 3A Div. I Region II Final
West vs. Mount Vernon
2:30 p.m. Friday @ The Star in Frisco
Class 3A Div. I Region III Final
Lorena vs. Diboll
TBD
Class 2A Div. I Region II Final
Marlin vs. Crawford
TBD
Class 2A Div. II Region III Final
Mart vs. Chilton
7 p.m. Friday @ Midway's Panther Stadium
Class 1A Div. I Semifinal
Abbott vs. May/Water Valley winner
TBD
TAPPS 6-man Div. II State Championship Game
Live Oak vs. Marble Falls Faith Academy
Noon Thursday @ Waco ISD Stadium