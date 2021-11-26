x
2021 Central Texas High School Football playoff info: Regional Finals

The fourth round of the 2021 Texas High School Football playoffs have arrived.

TEMPLE, Texas — The fourth round of the 2021 Texas High School Football season has arrived, meaning UIL 11-man teams are now just two wins from Arlington.

For our state's private schools, it's championship week and one Central Texas school is looking to hoist the state's biggest prize.

Below, 6 News has gathered all the playoff information you need for the fourth round.

Class 4A Div. II Region III Final

China Spring vs. West Orange-Stark
TBD

Class 3A Div. I Region II Final

West vs. Mount Vernon
2:30 p.m. Friday @ The Star in Frisco

Class 3A Div. I Region III Final

Lorena vs. Diboll
TBD

Class 2A Div. I Region II Final

Marlin vs. Crawford
TBD

Class 2A Div. II Region III Final

Mart vs. Chilton
7 p.m. Friday @ Midway's Panther Stadium

Class 1A Div. I Semifinal

Abbott vs. May/Water Valley winner
TBD

TAPPS 6-man Div. II State Championship Game

Live Oak vs. Marble Falls Faith Academy
Noon Thursday @ Waco ISD Stadium

