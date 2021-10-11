Week 8 Game of the Week: Temple vs. Belton

BELTON, Texas — In Week 8, 6 News is taking the Game of the Week to one of the area’s biggest rivalry games.
Temple visits Belton in a District 12-6A clash where the reining district champions and current first-place Wildcats will take on the Tigers.
Belton currently sits at number two in the district standings with a 3-3 overall record and a 2-1 district record. The Wildcats are unbeaten in district play so far this season, and come into the matchup as a 25-point favorite.
The Tigers are coming off a 57-21 loss to Harker Heights in week seven, and the Wildcats are coming off a 56-27 win over Ellison. Last season this rival game was not played and Temple was given the win due to a Belton forfeit. The last time the two played each other was in 2019 and Temple won 66-34.
Niki Lattarulo will be live from Tiger Field with Belton Head Coach Brett Sniffin at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach during an all-new Friday Night Lights beginning at 10:10 p.m.
Matt Lively will be live at 6 p.m. from West High School as the Trojans host Whitney, he will be joined by West Head Coach David Woodward.
Then, Lively and Sports Director Kurtis Quillin will take the reigns of Friday Night Lights from the 6 News studios at 10:10 p.m.