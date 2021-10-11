Week 8 Game of the Week: Temple vs. Belton

The 6 Sports crew will travel to Belton for one of the best rivalry games in Central Texas.

BELTON, Texas — In Week 8, 6 News is taking the Game of the Week to one of the area’s biggest rivalry games.

Temple visits Belton in a District 12-6A clash where the reining district champions and current first-place Wildcats will take on the Tigers.

Belton currently sits at number two in the district standings with a 3-3 overall record and a 2-1 district record. The Wildcats are unbeaten in district play so far this season, and come into the matchup as a 25-point favorite.

The Tigers are coming off a 57-21 loss to Harker Heights in week seven, and the Wildcats are coming off a 56-27 win over Ellison. Last season this rival game was not played and Temple was given the win due to a Belton forfeit. The last time the two played each other was in 2019 and Temple won 66-34.

Niki Lattarulo will be live from Tiger Field with Belton Head Coach Brett Sniffin at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach during an all-new Friday Night Lights beginning at 10:10 p.m.

Matt Lively will be live at 6 p.m. from West High School as the Trojans host Whitney, he will be joined by West Head Coach David Woodward.