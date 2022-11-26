2022 Central Texas high school football playoff: Regional Finals, 1A State Semifinals

WACO, Texas — The Regional Finals of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs are here and the 6 News sports team has compiled a full list of matchups for teams that remain just three wins from a state championship. 1A teams that remain will battle in the State semi-finals this week.
Class 6A Div. II Region II Final
- Harker Heights vs. Desoto
7:00 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium
Class 4A Div. I Region II Final
- China Spring vs. Anna
7:30 p.m. Friday at Crowley ISD Stadium
Class 2A Div. I Region II Final
- Crawford vs. Tolar
7:00 p.m. Friday at Elk Stadium in Burleson
Class 2A Div. II Region III Final
- Mart vs. Lovelady
7:00 p.m. Friday at Madisonville's Mustang Stadium
Class 1A Div. I State Semifinal
- Abbott vs. Irion County
6:00 p.m. Saturday at Early High School
