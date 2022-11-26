x
2022 Central Texas high school football playoff: Regional Finals, 1A State Semifinals

6 News has compiled a full list of third round matchups for Central Texas teams.

WACO, Texas — The Regional Finals of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs are here and the 6 News sports team has compiled a full list of matchups for teams that remain just three wins from a state championship. 1A teams that remain will battle in the State semi-finals this week. 

Class 6A Div. II Region II Final

  • Harker Heights vs. Desoto
    7:00 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium

Class 4A Div. I Region II Final

  • China Spring vs. Anna
    7:30 p.m. Friday at Crowley ISD Stadium

Class 2A Div. I Region II Final

  • Crawford vs. Tolar
    7:00 p.m. Friday at Elk Stadium in Burleson

Class 2A Div. II Region III Final

  • Mart vs. Lovelady
    7:00 p.m. Friday at Madisonville's Mustang Stadium

Class 1A Div. I State Semifinal

  • Abbott vs. Irion County
    6:00 p.m. Saturday at Early High School

