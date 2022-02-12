2022 Texas High School Football playoff matchups: State Semifinals

There are still three teams from Central Texas pushing for a spot at the UIL State Football Championships in Arlington.

TEMPLE, Texas — And then, there were three.

The state semifinals are upon us, with four tickets having been punched to Arlington as the week starts, with Class 1A semifinals wrapping up Saturday.

6 Sports has gathered all three matchups for Week 16 of the 2022 high school football season for the surviving Central Texas teams.

Class 4A Div. I Semifinal

China Spring vs. Decatur

TBD CS: Beat Anna 31-14 in Region II Final Decatur: Beat Wichita Falls 35-21 in Region I Final

TBD

Class 2A Div. I Semifinal

Crawford vs. Hawley

TBD Crawford: Beat Tolar 14-7 in Region II Final Hawley: Beat Cisco 40-7 in Region I Final

TBD

Class 2A Div. II Semifinal

Mart vs. Burton

7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock ISD's Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex Mart: Beat Lovelady 56-6 in Region III Final Burton: Beat Granger 27-7 in Region IV Final

7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock ISD's Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

The 2A Div. II state championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wed. Dec. 14th.

The 2A Div. I state championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thurs. Dec. 15th.

The 4A Div. I state championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Fri. Dec. 16th.