x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

2022 Texas High School Football playoff matchups: State Semifinals

There are still three teams from Central Texas pushing for a spot at the UIL State Football Championships in Arlington.

More Videos

TEMPLE, Texas — And then, there were three.

The state semifinals are upon us, with four tickets having been punched to Arlington as the week starts, with Class 1A semifinals wrapping up Saturday.

6 Sports has gathered all three matchups for Week 16 of the 2022 high school football season for the surviving Central Texas teams.

Class 4A Div. I Semifinal

  • China Spring vs. Decatur
    TBD
    • CS: Beat Anna 31-14 in Region II Final
    • Decatur: Beat Wichita Falls 35-21 in Region I Final

Class 2A Div. I Semifinal

  • Crawford vs. Hawley
    TBD
    • Crawford: Beat Tolar 14-7 in Region II Final
    • Hawley: Beat Cisco 40-7 in Region I Final

Class 2A Div. II Semifinal

  • Mart vs. Burton
    7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock ISD's Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex
    • Mart: Beat Lovelady 56-6 in Region III Final
    • Burton: Beat Granger 27-7 in Region IV Final

The 2A Div. II state championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wed. Dec. 14th.

The 2A Div. I state championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thurs. Dec. 15th.

The 4A Div. I state championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Fri. Dec. 16th.

Click below to watch highlights from the Regional Final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out