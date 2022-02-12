2022 Texas High School Football playoff matchups: State Semifinals

TEMPLE, Texas — And then, there were three.
The state semifinals are upon us, with four tickets having been punched to Arlington as the week starts, with Class 1A semifinals wrapping up Saturday.
6 Sports has gathered all three matchups for Week 16 of the 2022 high school football season for the surviving Central Texas teams.
Class 4A Div. I Semifinal
- China Spring vs. Decatur
TBD
- CS: Beat Anna 31-14 in Region II Final
- Decatur: Beat Wichita Falls 35-21 in Region I Final
Class 2A Div. I Semifinal
- Crawford vs. Hawley
TBD
- Crawford: Beat Tolar 14-7 in Region II Final
- Hawley: Beat Cisco 40-7 in Region I Final
Class 2A Div. II Semifinal
- Mart vs. Burton
7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock ISD's Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex
- Mart: Beat Lovelady 56-6 in Region III Final
- Burton: Beat Granger 27-7 in Region IV Final
The 2A Div. II state championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wed. Dec. 14th.
The 2A Div. I state championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thurs. Dec. 15th.
The 4A Div. I state championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Fri. Dec. 16th.
Click below to watch highlights from the Regional Final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs.