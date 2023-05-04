2023 High School Baseball & Softball Playoff matchups: Week 2

Softball is on to the area round while the baseball playoffs are just getting started.

TEMPLE, Texas — The high school baseball and softball playoffs are underway as several Central Texas teams look to continue their trek toward either Austin or Round Rock, depending on the sport.

The softball playoffs are on to Round 2, while this week marks the start of the high school baseball playoffs.

6 Sports has gathered the schedule for the week to the best of its ability. You can find it below.

Softball Area Round

Class 6A

Midway vs. Wylie East - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian Heritage H.S.

7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian H.S.

2 p.m. Saturday at Midlothian H.S.**

Class 4A

Salado vs. La Grange - Best-of-3

Wednesday: Salado 11, La Grange 2

5 p.m. Friday at Manor New Tech H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Robinson vs. Caldwell - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown H.S.

1 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Class 3A

West vs. Franklin - Best-of-3

5 p.m. Thursday at Axtell H.S.

5 p.m. Friday at Axtell H.S.

5 p.m. Saturday at Axtell H.S.**

Troy vs. Mildred - Best-of-3

7:30 p.m. Friday at Axtell H.S.

2 p.m. Saturday at Axtell H.S.

6 p.m. Monday at Axtell H.S.**

Rogers vs. Grandview - Single game

6 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Athletic Complex

Class 2A

Riesel vs. Cumby - Best-of-3

5 p.m. Thursday at Ennis H.S.

1 p.m. Saturday at Ennis H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Crawford vs. Whitewright - Best-of-3

6 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie H.S.

6 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Valley Mills vs. Trenton - Best-of-3

5 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

11 a.m. Saturday at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail H.S.**

Thorndale vs. Latexo - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Thursday at A&M Consolidated H.S. in College Station

7 p.m. Friday at A&M Consolidated H.S. in College Station

2 p.m. Saturday at A&M Consolidated H.S. in College Station**

Class 1A

Jonesboro vs. Graford - Single game

5:30 p.m. Friday at Cleburne H.S.

Abbott vs. Savoy - Best-of-3

5:30 p.m. Friday at Carrollton Creekview H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

TBD**

Baseball Bi-District Round

Class 6A

Midway vs. Waxahachie - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Friday at Midway H.S.

1 p.m. Saturday at Waxahachie H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Harker Heights vs. Mansfield - Single game

7 p.m. Friday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco

Class 5A

Shoemaker vs. Montgomery Lake Creek - Single game

7 p.m. Thursday at Caldwell H.S.

Belton vs. College Station A&M Consolidated - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Friday at Belton H.S.

2 p.m. Saturday at A&M Consolidated H.S. in College Station

30 minutes after Game 2**

Lake Belton vs. Montgomery - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Thursday at Mumford H.S.

7 p.m. Friday at Mumford H.S.

1 p.m. Saturday at Mumford H.S.**

Killeen vs. Magnolia West - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Thursday at Bombers Stadium in Bryan

5 p.m. Saturday at Mumford H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Class 4A

Gatesville vs. Marble Falls - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Thursday at Gatesville H.S.

7 p.m. Friday at Marble Falls H.S.

TBD Saturday**

China Spring vs. Georgetown Gateway - Best-of-3

5 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

Noon Saturday at Lake Belton H.S.**

Robinson vs. Jarrell - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Friday at Robinson H.S.

1 p.m. Saturday at Jarrell H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Salado vs. Burnet - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Thursday at Salado H.S.

7 p.m. Friday at Burnet H.S.

10 a.m. Saturday at location determined by flip**

Class 3A

Lorena vs. Franklin - Best-of-3

5 p.m. Friday at Axtell H.S.

5 p.m. Saturday at Axtell H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Troy vs. Buffalo - Best-of-3

6:30 p.m. Friday at UMHB's Red Murff Field

1 p.m. Saturday at West H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

West vs. Mildred - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Thursday at Mildred H.S.

7 p.m. Friday at West H.S.

TBD Saturday**

Whitney vs. Malakoff - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Friday at Malakoff H.S.

2 p.m. Saturday at Whitney H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Academy vs. Groesbeck - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Thursday at Axtell H.S.

7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana H.S.

Noon Saturday at Corsicana H.S.**

Cameron Yoe vs. Fairfield - Best-of-3

5:30 p.m. Friday at Bombers Stadium in Bryan

2 p.m. Saturday at Bombers Stadium in Bryan

30 minutes after Game 2**

Class 2A

Riesel vs. Frost - Best-of-3

5 p.m. Thursday at Mart H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2

4 p.m. Saturday at Mart H.S.

Bosqueville vs. Poolville - Single game

6 p.m. Thursday at Crowley H.S.

Valley Mills vs. Lipan - Best-of-3

5 p.m. Friday at Whitney H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

TBD Saturday**

Mart vs. Itasca - Best-of-3

6 p.m. Thursday at Itasca H.S.

5 p.m. Friday at Mart H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Moody vs. Tolar - Best-of-3

6 p.m. Friday at Moody H.S.

1 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rose H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Axtell vs. Italy - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Friday at Italy H.S.

Noon Saturday at Axtell H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Crawford vs. Santo - Best-of-3

6 p.m. Thursday at Glen Rose H.S.

6 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose H.S.

10 a.m. Saturday at Glen Rose H.S.**

Thorndale vs. Sonora - Best-of-3

4:30 p.m. Thursday at Llano H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

2 p.m. Saturday at Fredericksburg H.S.**

Holland vs. Mason - Single game

6 p.m. Thursday at Dripping Springs H.S.

Rosebud-Lott vs. Harper - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Friday at Dripping Springs H.S.

3 p.m. Saturday at Dripping Springs H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

Class 1A

Abbott - Bye

Jonesboro vs. Graford - Best-of-3

7 p.m. Friday at Cleburne H.S.

5 p.m. Saturday at Cleburne H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**