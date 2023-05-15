High School Baseball & Softball Playoffs week 4 schedule and scores

The fourth week of the 2023 high school softball playoffs has arrived with just three central Texas teams remaining.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — Just two weeks separate three Central Texas softball teams from McCombs Field in Austin.

The 2023 Texas high school softball playoffs are on to the Regional Semifinals with Midway, Robinson and perennial power Crawford the lone area teams remaining.

Meanwhile, the baseball playoffs are in to the Regional Quarterfinals with a wide swath of central Texas teams left standing.

6 Sports has gathered the schedule for this week's playoff games below and will update, when able, with scores.

Softball

6A Region II Semifinal

Midway vs. Houston Langham Creek - Best-of-3 series

6 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville H.S.

6 p.m. Friday at Madisonville H.S.

2 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville H.S.**

4A Region III Semifinal

Robinson vs. Bullard - Best-of-3 series

6 p.m. Thursday at Forney H.S.

6 p.m. Friday at Forney H.S.

1 p.m. Saturday at Forney H.S.**

2A Region II Semifinal

Crawford vs. Collinsville - Best-of-3 series

5:30 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

2 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford H.S.**

Baseball

6A Region II Quarterfinal

Midway vs. Rockwall-Heath - Best-of-3 series

7 p.m. Thursday at McLennan Community College's Bosque River Ballpark in Waco

7 p.m. Friday at Forney H.S.

1 p.m. Saturday at Cleburne H.S.**

5A Region III Quarterfinal

Lake Belton vs. Magnolia West - Best-of-3 series

7 p.m. Thursday at Caldwell H.S.

7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell H.S.

2 p.m. Saturday at Caldwell H.S.**

4A Region III Quarterfinal

China Spring vs. Gatesville - Single game

7 p.m. Thursday at Lake Belton H.S.

Salado vs. Taylor - Best-of-3 series

6 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown East View H.S.

5 p.m. Friday at Georgetown East View H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**

3A Region III Quarterfinal

Lorena vs. West - Best-of-3 series

7 p.m. Thursday at Midway H.S. in Hewitt

7 p.m. Friday at Midway H.S. in Hewitt

2 p.m. Saturday at Midway H.S. in Hewitt**

Academy vs. Maypearl - Best-of-3 series

7 p.m. Wednesday at West H.S.

7 p.m. Thursday at West H.S.

1 p.m. Friday at West H.S.**

2A Region II Quarterfinal

Riesel vs. Bosqueville - Best-of-3 series

6 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College's Bosque River Ballpark in Waco

6 p.m. Thursday at McLennan Community College's Bosque River Ballpark in Waco

Noon Saturday at McLennan Community College's Bosque River Ballpark in Waco**

Valley Mills vs. Tolar - Best-of-3 series

5 p.m. Thursday at Whitney H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

3 p.m. Saturday at Glen Rose H.S.**

1A Region II Semifinal

Abbott vs. Graford - Best-of-3 series

5 p.m. Friday at Cleburne H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

TBD Saturday at Cleburne H.S.**

** = If necessary