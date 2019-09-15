TEMPLE, Texas — As the 2019 college football calendar flips to Week 4, the Big 12 Conference's footprint is growing.

The Week 4 AP Poll was released Sunday, with the top 9 unchanged. However, TCU jumped into the mix, following a 34-13 win at Purdue on Saturday.

Clemson Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Ohio State Notre Dame Auburn Florida Utah Michigan Texas Wisconsin (T-13 with Penn State) Penn State (T-13 with Wisconsin) UCF Oregon Texas A&M Iowa Washington State Boise State Virginia Washington Cal Arizona State TCU

Oklahoma State and Kansas State both received votes, the leading vote-getters not in the Top 25, however Kansas State checks in at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after the Wildcats beat Mississippi State on the road Saturday.

All-in-all, during Week 3, the Big 12 went 7-2 with all nine teams in action playing non-conference games. Baylor was the lone bye.

Friday

Kansas 48, Boston College 24

Saturday

No. 5 Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14

No. 12 Texas 48, Rice 13

No. 19 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17

Kansas State 31, Mississippi State 24

West Virginia 44, NC State 27

Oklahoma State 40, Tulsa 21

TCU 34, Purdue 13

Arizona 28, Texas Tech 14

On the season, Big 12 teams are 22-5 as just three non-conference matchups remain, when Baylor travels to Houston to play Rice, TCU hosts SMU and Iowa State hosts Louisiana-Monroe.

Big 12 play also begins with two matchups, one in prime time:

West Virginia @ Kansas - 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Oklahoma State @ No. 12 Texas - 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Kansas State all have Week 4 byes.