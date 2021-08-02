3 more Baylor men's basketball games postponed

The second-ranked Bears had two games postponed last week.

WACO, Texas — Three more games have been postponed on Baylor's men's basketball schedule.

The Bears, who had previously been forced to postponed Saturday's home game against TCU and Wednesday's game at Oklahoma, announced Monday they will be forced to postpone three additional men's basketball games due Big 12 Conference COVID-19 thresholds.

Baylor's home-and-home with West Virginia on Feb. 15th and 18th and the Bears' Top-10 clash against Texas Tech on Saturday have all been postponed. The conference said it will work with all involved schools to reschedule.

Baylor's list of postponed conference games now is:

Dec. 13th vs. Texas

Feb. 6th vs. TCU

Feb. 10th at Oklahoma

Feb. 13th vs. Texas Tech

Feb. 15th at West Virginia

Feb. 18th vs. West Virginia (originally scheduled for Jan. 12th)

Baylor is No. 2 in Monday's AP Top 25, currently 17-0 overall and 9-0 in Big 12 play. In its last game six days ago, Baylor beat then-No. 6 Texas 83-69 in Austin.

The Bears also lost several non-conference games due to COVID-19 issues within the program, including its trip to "BubbleVille" at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut to face preseason-ranked Arizona and then-No. 3 Villanova. That trip included a game at Seton Hall in the Big 12-Big East alliance, which was also canceled.