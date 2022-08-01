Head Coach Kevin Hoffman to retire from Mart ISD

Hoffman won three titles in seven years as the head coach at Mart, winning another as an assistant.

One of the all-time winningest programs in Texas High School Football will have a new head coach in 2022.

Monday, Mart ISD head football coach and athletic director Kevin Hoffman announced his retirement. Hoffman confirmed the news to 6 Sports' Niki Lattarulo.

Hoffman spent 13 seasons as Mart, the last seven as head coach. In his time as head coach, he made it to the Regional Semifinals in 2016, won state championships in 2017, 2018 & 2019, finished as state runner-up in 2020 and was a state semifinalist in 2021.

The Panthers went 91-11 under Hoffman, never winning fewer than eight games.

Hoffman spent 31 seasons coaching, taking over for Rusty Nail before the 2016 seasons. He won a fourth title as an assistant coach at Mart.