WACO, Texas — Two first-inning home runs were the spark fans in red needed, while fans in green felt dread.

Nebraska (5-6) beat No. 21 Baylor (9-3) 12-4 Friday at Baylor Ballpark. Weather forced the series to be relocated from Nebraska to Waco.

The Huskers got it started with their second batter, Angelo Altavilla. In the first inning he crushed a ball to right field, scoring Spencer Schwellenbach from second base to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead.

Altavilla later hit a second home run.

Luke Roskam added another two-run blast in the same inning, to right-center, scoring Aaron Palensky as Nebraska led 4-0 after the first frame.

Baylor scored in the second, when Mack Mueller scored Chase Wehsener from second. However, that would be the last Bear run until the fifth, and then they'd score two on wild pitches in the ninth.

Nebraska added three runs in the fifth and five more in the eighth and ninth combined.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday at 3:05 p.m.